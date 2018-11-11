Dropil (DROP) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Dropil has a market capitalization of $67.52 million and approximately $206,340.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dropil has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022898 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044956 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00109468 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Dropil

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,270,893,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

