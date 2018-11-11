Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,298 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,401 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after acquiring an additional 513,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,062,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $213,595.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,153 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

ESS stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $259.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

