Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 14,118 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 166,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 654,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $968,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

