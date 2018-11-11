Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 192,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,168,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $63.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,811 shares of company stock worth $9,835,756. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/dupont-capital-management-corp-has-4-48-million-stake-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.