Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $4.59 Million Position in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 445.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 89,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ONE Gas by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 56.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 413,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$75.39” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 1,265 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGS opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

