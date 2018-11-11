DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.80 ($19.54).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.70 ($17.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

