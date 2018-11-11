e.l.f. Beauty Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $648.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

In related news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $919,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $918,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,040 shares of company stock worth $6,148,730 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.