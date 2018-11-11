E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $273,082.92 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Mary Peirce acquired 15,411 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $273,082.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,792.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mary Peirce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, Mary Peirce acquired 13,988 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $232,200.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Mary Peirce acquired 14,858 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $246,939.96.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Mary Peirce acquired 13,846 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $232,612.80.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Mary Peirce acquired 13,050 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $215,455.50.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Mary Peirce acquired 11,061 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $181,732.23.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Mary Peirce acquired 8,795 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $143,622.35.

Shares of SSP opened at $16.85 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSP. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

