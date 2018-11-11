Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard Sells 10,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DEA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard Sells 10,000 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/easterly-government-properties-inc-dea-cao-alison-m-bernard-sells-10000-shares.html.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.