Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard Sells 10,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DEA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 52,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
