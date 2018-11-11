Echelon Financial (EFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.09

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.09 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 100530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

EFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Echelon Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Echelon Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.21000005835461 earnings per share for the current year.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

