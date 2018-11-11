ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Scott William Shaw bought 216,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$767,510.00. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 210,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$800,952.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 585,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,260.

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$3.29. The company had a trading volume of 752,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,830. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.18.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.270000015182372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

