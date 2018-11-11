Edward James Kernaghan Buys 4,000 Shares of Velan Inc. (VLN) Stock

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) insider Edward James Kernaghan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$43,280.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 100 shares of Velan stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,079.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 2,000 shares of Velan stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 300 shares of Velan stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.44 per share, with a total value of C$3,432.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 11,300 shares of Velan stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.40 per share, with a total value of C$128,820.00.

VLN stock opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Velan Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.61 and a twelve month high of C$20.49.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Velan’s dividend payout ratio is -18.43%.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

