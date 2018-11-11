eGain Corp (EGAN) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 47.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,846,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 597,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eGain by 224.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 136,241 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. eGain Corp has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. eGain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

