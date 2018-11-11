eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $112.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.37 million and the highest is $112.76 million. eHealth posted sales of $38.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $226.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $229.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $266.34 million, with estimates ranging from $259.80 million to $271.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 222,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,538. eHealth has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.