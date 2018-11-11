Eight Capital Cuts Bonterra Energy (BNE) Price Target to C$17.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNE. TD Securities cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

BNE opened at C$10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1099999720403 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 351.91%.

In related news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

