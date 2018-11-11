Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,881,684 shares of company stock valued at $133,274,076. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

