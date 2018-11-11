Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 57,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,939. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.22%.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 33,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $385,559.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,306 shares of company stock valued at $922,161. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 124,033 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

