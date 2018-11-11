Endologix (ELGX) Trading Down 11.9%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) dropped 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,198,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 695,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Endologix to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endologix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endologix in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,753.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,970 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,644,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 565,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

