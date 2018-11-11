Energen Co. (EGN) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Energen worth $84,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Energen in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. National Alliance Securities cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NYSE EGN opened at $73.04 on Friday. Energen Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energen Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

