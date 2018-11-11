Energy Focus (EFOI) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

