Enerplus (ERF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million.

NYSE ERF opened at $9.76 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,673,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,325 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,033,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,701,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

