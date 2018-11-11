Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $926,000 in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 1,054.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $169,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $121,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,078,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

