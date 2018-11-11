Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 122,459 Shares of Archrock Inc (AROC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.52 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 2.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at $586,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

