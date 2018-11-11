Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 81.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,337 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

