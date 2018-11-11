ENI (E) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of ENI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.12.

NYSE:E traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. ENI has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ENI by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,449,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after buying an additional 338,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ENI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,281,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ENI by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 603,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 84,665 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 587,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 403,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ENI by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 494,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 73,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

