Enigma Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00009411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, GOPAX and AirSwap. Enigma has a total market cap of $45.05 million and $562,893.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.02503937 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011767 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003475 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000680 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001300 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Mercatox, ABCC, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, AirSwap, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Tidex, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

