EnSync (ESNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC opened at $0.24 on Friday. EnSync has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

In related news, Director Theodore Stern purchased 192,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 784,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,990.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnSync from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of EnSync and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

