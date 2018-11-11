EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,405,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,138,746.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,680 shares of company stock worth $5,876,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $96.11 and a 1 year high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/epam-systems-inc-epam-shares-bought-by-gamble-jones-investment-counsel.html.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.