Eric W. Hook Buys 6,369 Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (NBI) Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) insider Eric W. Hook purchased 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £9,553.50 ($12,483.34).

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Friday. Northbridge Industrial Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80.08 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

