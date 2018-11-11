Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) VP Sells $1,618,113.56 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,618,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EL opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.98.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

