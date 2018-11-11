Evergy (EVRG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $58.35 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,864 in the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evergy (EVRG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/evergy-evrg-shares-bought-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.