Eversource Energy (ES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.64.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.14. 1,222,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,767. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

