Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,530 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 370,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/fagan-associates-inc-acquires-1530-shares-of-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.