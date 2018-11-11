FansTime Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $35,256.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00147242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00248011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $707.11 or 0.11045600 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

