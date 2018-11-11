FCB Financial (FCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company for Florida Community Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States. The Bank offers a comprehensive range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities. FCB Financial Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Weston, Florida. “

Get FCB Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Gabelli lowered FCB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded FCB Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered FCB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FCB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FCB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FCB opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. FCB Financial has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FCB Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FCB Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 606,744 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in FCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,635,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in FCB Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,000,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,824,000 after acquiring an additional 206,870 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in FCB Financial by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 201,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,698,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FCB Financial (FCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.