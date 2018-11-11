Federal Signal (FSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 334,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,137. Federal Signal has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1,967.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

