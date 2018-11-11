Financial Analysis: Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) vs. 111 (YI)

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and 111’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.27 $15.51 million $0.84 19.15 111 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diplomat Pharmacy has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Profitability

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy 0.04% 5.31% 2.17% 111 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diplomat Pharmacy and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy 1 4 6 0 2.45 111 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than 111.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats 111 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

About 111

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

