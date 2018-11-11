Financial Analysis: ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY) versus ONEOK (OKE)

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) and ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and ONEOK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ONEOK 0 8 8 0 2.50

ONEOK has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Given ONEOK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and ONEOK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR N/A N/A N/A ONEOK 6.96% 16.32% 6.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and ONEOK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR $7.14 billion 1.33 $414.69 million $1.53 22.86 ONEOK $12.17 billion 2.13 $387.84 million $1.76 35.85

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ONEOK. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONEOK pays out 194.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. ONEOK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ONEOK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEOK has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONEOK beats ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments. The company also sells and distributes piped gas, liquefied natural gas, and other multi-energy products; and provides other services in relation to energy supply, as well as engages in energy trading business. In addition, it retails gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transports oil products and gas; and sources and sells compressed pipeline gas. Further, ENN Energy Holdings Limited provides financial services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 325 CNG refueling stations, 281 LNG refueling stations, and franchised 266 refueling stations. As of the above date, it provided piped natural gas connections for 2,074,270 residential households and 23,200 commercial/industrial customers. The company was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

