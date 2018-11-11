Financial Comparison: Almost Never Films (HLWD) & Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Almost Never Films alerts:

76.0% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Almost Never Films and Zumiez, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Zumiez 0 4 4 0 2.50

Zumiez has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Zumiez’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almost Never Films and Zumiez’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $10,000.00 624.24 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Zumiez $927.40 million 0.58 $26.80 million $1.10 19.15

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A -150.11% -21.41% Zumiez 3.43% 9.82% 6.76%

Volatility and Risk

Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zumiez beats Almost Never Films on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Almost Never Films Company Profile

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Never Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Never Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.