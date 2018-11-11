Financial Contrast: Garmin (GRMN) and PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PASSUR Aerospace does not pay a dividend. Garmin pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 19.45% 16.95% 13.18% PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garmin and PASSUR Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $3.09 billion 4.24 $694.95 million $2.94 22.49 PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.80 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garmin and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 2 0 2.40 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garmin presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Summary

Garmin beats PASSUR Aerospace on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

