Financial Review: Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) versus CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) and CDTi Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:CDTI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Perma-Pipe International and CDTi Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A CDTi Advanced Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00

CDTi Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.51%. Given CDTi Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDTi Advanced Materials is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and CDTi Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $105.25 million 0.67 -$9.97 million N/A N/A CDTi Advanced Materials $28.35 million 0.21 -$5.28 million ($1.65) -0.88

CDTi Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and CDTi Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International -5.32% -12.02% -6.14% CDTi Advanced Materials -21.21% -85.75% -32.97%

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats CDTi Advanced Materials on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation. The company sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

