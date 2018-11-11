Financial Review: Recon Technology (RCON) & Schlumberger (SLB)

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recon Technology and Schlumberger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schlumberger 0 6 17 0 2.74

Recon Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Schlumberger has a consensus target price of $76.84, suggesting a potential upside of 52.46%. Given Recon Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Recon Technology is more favorable than Schlumberger.

Risk & Volatility

Recon Technology has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recon Technology and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $12.80 million 1.06 -$6.65 million N/A N/A Schlumberger $30.44 billion 2.29 -$1.51 billion $1.50 33.60

Recon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger.

Profitability

This table compares Recon Technology and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology -52.50% -41.66% -27.09% Schlumberger -2.00% 6.55% 3.43%

Dividends

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Recon Technology does not pay a dividend. Schlumberger pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Recon Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield sewage treatment products and services. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. The company's Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment, such as packers, safety valves, and sand control technology; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

