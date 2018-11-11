Financial Survey: Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) versus Its Peers

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) is one of 172 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Panhandle Oil and Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $46.33 million $3.53 million 83.95 Panhandle Oil and Gas Competitors $9.78 billion $448.16 million 23.93

Panhandle Oil and Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Panhandle Oil and Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas’ peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 78.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas 32.61% 1.95% 1.22% Panhandle Oil and Gas Competitors -3.98% 2.01% 4.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Competitors 1794 7630 11257 378 2.49

Panhandle Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.15%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Panhandle Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Panhandle Oil and Gas is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas peers beat Panhandle Oil and Gas on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

