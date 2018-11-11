FinCoin Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (FNC)

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. One FinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,708.00 and $0.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000401 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About FinCoin

FinCoin is a coin. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. The official website for FinCoin is fincoin.co.

FinCoin Coin Trading

FinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

