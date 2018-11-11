First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $403,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 873.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

FFNW stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 12,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $213,310.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

