First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.38. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,461,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 123,287 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

