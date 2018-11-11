First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,773 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,904,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,162,000 after buying an additional 258,353 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 88,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

