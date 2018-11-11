First Quadrant L P CA Has $109.04 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85,898 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $109,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 121,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 27,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $109.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $862.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

