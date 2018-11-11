First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 18.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 15.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Energizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $61.40 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

