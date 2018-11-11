Fitbit Inc (FIT) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $6,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at $262,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00.

Shares of FIT opened at $5.96 on Friday. Fitbit Inc has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fitbit by 24.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,302,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,967,000 after buying an additional 4,183,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fitbit by 166.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,662,496 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Fitbit by 378.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,098,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 1,660,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fitbit by 736.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,478,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,156,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after buying an additional 909,585 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. MED upgraded Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

